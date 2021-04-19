Hawaii’s Ka’ai Tom designated for assignment by Oakland Athletics

Oakland Athletics’ Ka’ai Tom watches the flight of his line drive single during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Monday, March 15, 2021, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The Oakland Athletics have designated Saint Louis alumnus Ka’ai Tom for assignment, according to Martin Gallegos of MLB.com.

Tom was a member of Cleveland’s organization since being drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 MLB Draft. After six years without reaching the majors, he was eligible for the Rule 5 Draft and was picked by the A’s in December 2020.

Tom earned a spot on the 26-man opening day roster after impressing with his bat in spring training, where he hit .310 with a home run, two doubles, a triple and 6 RBI.

Tom’s first week in the majors was a memorable one, as he took the mound for the first time since American Legion ball against the Houston Astros on April 4.

During the 2021 regular season Tom hit .063, going 1-for-16 at the plate in nine games.