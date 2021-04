Hawaii’s Ka’ai Tom was claimed off of waivers by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, announced by Major League Baseball.

Tom was designated for assignment on Monday.

The Saint Louis graduate, and former University of Kentucky standout made the A’s Opening Day roster after he was selected from the Cleveland organization in the 2020 Rule 5 draft.

Tom hit .310 during the spring but was just 1-for-16 in nine games to start his Major League career.