Hawaii’s K.J. Harrison becomes ‘virtual legend’ as ESPN simulates the next decade of Major League Baseball

As sports remains sidelined due to the measures to hopefully control the coronavirus pandemic, many fans and athletes have turned to video games to quench their competitive thirst.

Recently, ESPN did just that. Compiling a 10-year simulation of Major League Baseball using the popular game, MLB The Show 2020.

The video game predicted full seasons with playoff runs, playing out legendary careers in the process, and wouldn’t you know, one of Hawaii’s own became a vertual legend himself.

According to the simulation, in the year 2027, playing for the Detroit Tigers, Punahou graduate K.J. Harrison was named World Series Most Valuable Player.

That creates quite the visual for the 23-year-old, who is currently a minor league first baseman with the Washington Nationals.

“I was stoked for it,” Harrison told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “It’s only a video game but at the same time it feels pretty exciting that’s the projection and the thought of it. At the end of the day, that’s the goal, hopefully one day that can I accomplish so it’s definitely a really cool thing to see.”

ESPN’s 2027 summary – Simulating the next decade of baseball with MLB The Show

Ironically, Harrison says since returning home to be with his family amid the COVID-19 pandemic he has spent most of his time playing video games with his brothers and has powered up the very game that made him an MVP.

“It’s really cool how they have a lot of minor league guys in there as well. To see your character and stuff like that, it’s definitely a cool sight to see, that’s all I’ve been doing. Can’t do much now.”

Harrison, says he hopes that like him, many others are able to spend time with family during this stressful time – a time that he believes is the perfect time to be with loved ones.

“It’s truly a blessing. I’m thankful that I’m here with them and it’s always nice to be around the family through tough times like this. I just hope that everyone stays strong together and we attack this as a whole. Everyone do their part as a community in order to keep everyone safe,” said Harrison. “That’s the special part about Hawaii. Everyone is close with each other and we always look our for one another. I think as a community we’ll definitely take it on and everyone will do their part.”

Harrison, who is the son of former Rainbow baseball star Kenny Harrison, was originally a third round draft choice by the Brewers in 2017 out of Oregon State. He was traded to the Nationals ahead of the 2019 season where he hit 13 home runs with 63 RBI in just over 100 games at the Single-A level.