Hawaii’s Justin Webster selected as Big West Conference Player of the Week after near perfect shooting series

University of Hawai’i sophomore Justin Webster has been selected the Big West Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Webster combined for 38 points in the Rainbow Warriors weekend sweep over Cal Poly where the 6-3 guard missed only two shots all weekend, hitting a phenomenal 13-of-15 from the floor, including 8-of-9 from three-point land while also collecting nine rebounds, two assists and two steals for the week.

It’s the first time this season that a UH player has been selected as the BWC player of the week also marking as the first weekly honor of his career.

The ‘Bows (7-5, 5-5 BWC) have won three straight games and have a big week ahead with a pair of home games versus conference co-leader UC Santa Barbara (12-3, 6-2 BWC).

The teams will square off first on Friday, Feb. 12. Tipoff is 7:00 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.