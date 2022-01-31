Hawaii’s Junior Madut tabbed as Big West Conference Player of the Week

University of Hawaii men’s basketball guard Junior Madut was honored by the Big West Conference on Monday as BWC Player of the Week.

The junior from Australia averaged 13 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in two victories last week over CSUN and UC Santa Barbara that extended Hawaii’s winning streak to seven games.

MBB🏀| @HawaiiMBB's Junior Madut Earns Player of the Week Honor #OnlyTheBold https://t.co/serVrQvt87 — The Big West (@BigWestSports) January 31, 2022

The conference’s weekly honor is the first in the career of Madut.

The Rainbow Warriors are currently in first place of the Big West standings at 6-0 and are off the program’s best start since joining the conference ten years ago.

UH will open a two game road trip this Thursday at UC Riverside. The game will be televised on ESPNU with a 6pm HST tip-off time.