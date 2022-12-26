The University of Hawai’i’s JoVon McClanahan was named the Big West Men’s Basketball Player of the Week following a memorable performance in the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Classic. It is the first career honor for the junior point guard and the first for a Rainbow Warrior this season.

McClanahan helped UH claim the Diamond Head Classic for the first time in program history with a trio of wins, capped by a dramatic finish in the title game. The native of Vallejo, Calif., drilled the game-winning three-pointer with less than a second left to lift UH to a 58-57 win over SMU. McClanahan helped UH overcome a 12-point second-half deficit and lift the Rainbow Warriors to their fourth straight win overall.

The title game capped an outstanding week for the 5-10 native of Vallejo, Calif. McClanahan scored a career-high 17 points in a win over Pepperdine in the opening round and followed that up with 16 points on 6-ff-7 shooting while adding six rebounds, four assists and a steal in UH’s semifinal win over Washington State. For his heroics, McClanahan was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

UH will now open up its conference schedule with a pair of home games this week against Big West foes UC Davis (Dec. 29, 7:00 p..m.) and Cal Poly (Dec. 31, 5:00 p.m.) at SimpliFi Arena and Stan Sheriff Center.