Hawaii’s Jordan Yamamoto will join Miami’s 30-man roster on Tuesday when Marlins return from COVID-19 outbreak

Saint Louis graduate Jordan Yamamoto will join the Marlins’ 30-man roster prior to their game against the Orioles on Tuesday, according to Michael Hill, president of baseball operations for the Miami Marlins.

Yamamoto, who was in the Marlins alternate training site in Jupiter, Fla., joins a pitching staff that has been hit by the team’s COVID-19 outbreak. The Marlins have been on a hiatus for more than a week after 21 members of the traveling party, including at least 18 players, tested positive for the virus.

Michael Hill said for tomorrow #Marlins will add Matt Joyce, Lewis Brinson, Monte Harrison, Jordan Yamamoto, Nick Vincent, Eddy Alvarez, Ryan Lavarnway, among others — Joe Frisaro (@JoeFrisaro) August 3, 2020

The right-hander could make his season debut on the road Friday against the Mets.

Yamamoto made 15 starts for Miami last season, recording a 4.46 ERA and 82 strikeouts over 78.2 innings.

The four-game series was originally scheduled for July 27-28 in Miami and July 29-30 in Baltimore, but was postponed due to COVID-19.