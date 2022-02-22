Hawaii’s Jordan Ta’amu selected second overall in USFL Draft by Tampa Bay Bandits

Hawaii’s Jordan Ta’amu is headed to the United States Football League.

The Pearl City graduate was selected second overall in the USFL’s inaugural draft by the Tampa Bay Bandits.

Ta’amu starred collegiately at Ole Miss where he passed for 5,600 yards and an impressive 30 touchdowns against just 12 interceptions. Since then he had his most success in the XFL with the St. Louis Battle Hawks where he led the league in 2020 with an 82.8 passer rating and 72.4% completion percentage and was third with 1,050 yards passing in five games.

Since then he spent time with the Chiefs, Panthers, Lions, and Commanders in the National Football League.

The return of spring football will be in April with the USFL playing a regular season with eight franchises with every USFL regular-season game in the 2022 season being held in Birmingham, Alabama.

NORTHERN DIVISION

Michigan Panthers

New Jersey Generals

Philadelphia Stars

Pittsburgh Maulers

SOUTHERN DIVISION

Birmingham Stallions

Houston Gamblers

New Orleans Breakers

Tampa Bay Bandits

The 35-round draft will take place over Tuesday and Wednesday.

For USFL draft results, click here.