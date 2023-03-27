In the final game of Week 6 of the XFL season, Pearl City’s Jordan Ta’amu and former Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald gave fans a show.

Playing in front of an ESPN primetime audience, Ta’amu’s D.C. Defenders improved to 6-0 with a 37-26 victory over the Houston Roughnecks, despite a late comeback attempt sparked by McDonald.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Ta’amu completed 19 of his 31 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions, widening the gap between the Roughnecks, who dropped to 4-2 and remain in second place in the eight-team league.

Although McDonald didn’t start the game for the Roughnecks, he finished the game for Houston and made quite the splash.

McDonald entered the game at quarterback in the second half and immediately connected on an 85-yard touchdown pass to Deontay Burnett.

In his three possessions at quarterback, he led the Roughnecks to three touchdowns, completing eight of his 11 passes for 194 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He also ran the ball six times for 37 yards and an additional score.

The Roughnecks, who host the St. Louis BattleHawks next week, could very well have McDonald become their new starter under center.

Below are how other players with Hawaii ties fared during Week 6 of the 2023 XFL season:

Rojesterman Farris, cornerback, Seattle Sea Dragons (University of Hawaii): Farris had five tackles and a fumble recovery in a 26=19 win over the Orlando Guardians.

Calvin Turner, running back/receiver, San Antonio Brahmas (University of Hawaii): Turner was activated from injured reserve then promptly ruled inactive prior to the team’s 15-9 win over the Arlington Renegades.