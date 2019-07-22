Hawaii’s Jordan Agasiva prepared to navigate the ‘long road’ once again ahead of Jaguars Training Camp

HONOLULU (KHON2) — National Football League Training Camps are set to get underway this upcoming week where among the many with Hawaii-ties hitting the field will be Jacksonville rookie offensive guard Jordan Agasiva.

The Kalihi native and former All-State selection out of Mililani was originally a University of Hawaii signee, but after being forced to enroll at the junior-college level due to academics he would later end up at Utah.

In two seasons with the Utes, he was a two-year starter and in his senior campaign was selected as an All-Pac12 selection.

Despite the accolades and invite to the NFL scouting combine, Agasiva went undrafted but was later signed as a free-agent by the Jaguars where he spent rookie-camp and offseason training activities.

“Just count your blessings because I’ve already seen people get cut so it’s cut throat. I just got to grind it out,” said Agasiva prior to a workout at the HOP Training Facility in Waipio.

Starting this week, he aims at making the final roster with the Jaguars, which according to him, will be just another opportunity to succesfully take the long road to realize his dreams.

“It’s a long journey you know what I mean? I went from high school to junior college, took the long road and then from junior college went to Utah and now I’m in the NFL. I’d say I’m really blessed to be out in this same situation because I already know how it is to grind out in there. I already know how it is to get out of the mud. It’s nothing different than grinding out of junior college trying to get an offer from D-1,” Agasiva told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

Listed at 6’3″, 350-pounds, Agasiva is confident in his abilities, and appears motivated by more than just living out his lifelong dream of playing in the NFL.

“I want to help pave the way for the kids and be a real role model and a good example to all the little kids in Hawaii, telling them that no matter where you come from, you can go big places. You just got to dream and work hard.”

Agasiva will report to Jaguars camp on Monday, with the team’s first preseason game set for August 8, against the Baltimore Ravens.