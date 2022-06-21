The World Surf League’s triumphant return to Ala Moana Bowls for the first time since 2016 celebrated finals day as the qualifying series Priority Destinations Pro crowned champions on Tuesday in the backdrop of Magic Island.

The North Shore’s Moana Jones Wong claimed the women’s title, while Maui’s Eli Hanneman earned bragging rights in the men’s bracket.

Both champions score 1,000 QS points that goes towards qualifying for the WSL Challenger Series.

To view the WQS rankings for the Hawaii/Tahiti Nui region, click here.

From start to finish, Moana Jones Wong looked unstoppable on her insurmountable forehand as she posted multiple 9-point rides on the way to her second-career QS victory.

The North Shore surfer overpowered a formidable Final including former Championship Tour (CT) competitor Coco Ho (HAW), world-renowned surfer Bethany Hamilton (HAW), and emerging star Puamakamae DeSoto (HAW) – starting with a near-perfect 9.25 (out of a possible 10).

Wong all but put the Final out of reach with her excellent 8.10 back up as DeSoto accrued a brilliant 15.35 heat total alongside Ho’s 15.20.

Eventual men’s winner Eli Hanneman kept his pace on finals day and saved everything for the big finish, starting with a jaw-dropping 16.20 heat total in the Semifinals. Hanneman earned a runner-up finish in both his Round of 32 and Quarterfinal heats, and unleashed his full potential right out of the gates in the Final to earn a 9.25 on a gigantic full rotation. Hanneman then held firm to earn a 6.00 and put event standouts Jackson Bunch (HAW), Joshua Moniz (HAW), and Kai Martin (HAW) needing excellent numbers to catch him. But, Hanneman then gave the spectators another glimpse of jaw-dropping aerial antics and backed it up with multiple backhand jabs to accrue another near-perfect 9.00.

