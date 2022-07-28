University of Hawaii defensive lineman and Kamehameha alumnus Jonah Kahahawai-Welch has been added to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list.

Kahahawai-Welch is one of 115 names on the watch list for the award, which is known as college football’s foremost award for community service.

Kahahawai-Welch is the first Hawaii player to appear on the watch list since Noah Borden in 2018.

The award is named after former University of Florida quarterback Danny Wuerffel, who was known for his community service efforts during and after his playing career.

Additionally, UH sophomore kicker Matthew Shipley was named to the Lou Groza Award watch list on Wednesday after making 18 of his 21 field goal attempts and all 42 of his extra point attempts in 2021.