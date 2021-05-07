Hawaii’s John John Florence withdraws from Margaret River Pro and will miss Rottnest Search due to injury

John John Florence has withdrawn from the remainder of the Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro and the upcoming Rip Curl Rottnest Search following an injury to his left knee. Florence, the two-time WSL Champion and 2021 Olympic qualifier, sustained the knee injury during his Round of 16 heat at the Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro. Florence will now return to Oahu to focus on his recovery.

“Unfortunately, I hurt my left knee on the end section of a wave during my round 16 heat two days ago,” said Florence. “I was able to surf the rest of my heat, just kind of feeling it out, but I knew something was off. It’s not the same knee I dealt with last year so that’s good, but with the Olympics coming up this summer I’m going to focus on healing up and getting strong. Thanks to everyone for the support and to Australia for having us. We’re very appreciative and had a great time.”