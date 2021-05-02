Hawaii’s John John Florence scores perfect 10 to open Margaret River Pro in Western Australia

The Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro, the fourth stop on the 2021 World Surf League Championship Tour kicked off in massive surf at Margaret River Main Break for the women’s and men’s opening rounds on Saturday.

Hawaii’s John John Florence, made quite the statement in his return to Western Australia with a Perfect 10 in Seeding Round. The two-time WSL Champion threaded a long, deep barrel before coming out and finishing the ride with a solid close-out turn. Florence already has two event titles in Margaret River and now adds this Perfect 10 to this record. After a disappointing 9th place finish at the previous event, Florence is looking more comfortable than ever in today’s big and rugged conditions.

“That was really fun,” Florence said. “I wasn’t even looking to go for that wave because it looked like a closeout, then when I got it I was actually looking to go for turns then last minute I pulled in to the barrel and it just kept going and it stayed open all the way. It’s a really unpredictable barrel here at Main Break, but there are definitely good ones out there if you can find them. I’m surfing on the same board I have surfed out here for the last few years and it always seems to do the job.”

In the women’s division, current World No. 1 Carissa Moore set the standard for Main Break with an excellent 8.33 (out of a possible 10). The four-time WSL Champion outpaced Australians Nikki Van Dijk and Willow Hardy to win the heat and secure the top seed in the Round of 16.

Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro Women’s Seeding Round 1 Results:

HEAT 1: Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 11.77 DEF. Macy Callaghan (AUS) 10.84, Keely Andrew (AUS) 8.67

HEAT 2: Amuro Tsuzuki (JPN) 11.56 DEF. Caroline Marks (USA) 11.33, Malia Manuel (HAW) 8.77

HEAT 3: Carissa Moore (HAW) 13.66 DEF. Nikki Van Dijk (AUS) 7.43, Willow Hardy (AUS) 6.43

HEAT 4: Brisa Hennessy (CRI) 11.00 DEF. Isabella Nichols (AUS) 7.93, Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 7.13

HEAT 5: Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) 12.10 DEF. Tyler Wright (AUS) 11.50, Sage Erickson (USA) 6.96

HEAT 6: Johanne Defay (FRA) 12.10 DEF. Bronte Macaulay (AUS) 8.33, Courtney Conlogue (USA) 7.33

Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro Women’s Elimination Round 2 Matchups:

HEAT 1: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) vs. Malia Manuel (HAW) vs. Willow Hardy (AUS)

HEAT 2: Courtney Conlogue (USA) vs. Keely Andrew (AUS) vs. Sage Erickson (USA)

Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro Men’s Seeding Round 1 (H1-10) Results:

HEAT 1: Seth Moniz (HAW) 11.43 DEF. Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) 10.83, Alex Ribeiro (BRA) 6.00

HEAT 2: Filipe Toledo (BRA) 11.50 DEF. Peterson Crisanto (BRA) 10.10, Connor O’Leary (AUS) 8.36

HEAT 3: John John Florence (HAW) 17.50 DEF. Michel Bourez (FRA) 12.00, Mikey Wright (AUS) 7.50

HEAT 4: Jordy Smith (ZAF) 11.27 DEF. Jadson Andre (BRA) 7.83, Reef Heazlewood (AUS) 7.10

HEAT 5: Jacob Willcox (AUS) 15.30 DEF. Italo Ferreira (BRA) 13.76, Jack Robinson (AUS) 13.43

HEAT 6: Gabriel Medina (BRA) 13.93 DEF. Adriano de Souza (BRA) 10.07, Cyrus Cox (AUS) 7.17

HEAT 7: Matthew McGillivray (ZAF) 17.33 DEF. Wade Carmichael (AUS) 9.60, Conner Coffin (USA) 6.76

HEAT 8: Griffin Colapinto (USA) 13.94 DEF. Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA) 12.06, Jack Freestone (AUS) 11.84

HEAT 9: Ryan Callinan (AUS) 14.46 DEF. Adrian Buchan (AUS) 7.57, Morgan Cibilic (AUS) 4.93

HEAT 10: Julian Wilson (AUS) 13.07 DEF. Miguel Pupo (BRA) 11.60, Frederico Morais (PRT) 7.93

Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro Remaining Men’s Seeding Round 1 (H11-12) Matchups:

Heat 11: Jeremy Flores (FRA), Owen Wright (AUS), Deivid Silva (BRA)

Heat 12: Yago Dora (BRA), Caio Ibelli (BRA), Ethan Ewing (AUS)

Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro Men’s Elimination Round Matchups:

HEAT 1: Conner Coffin (USA) vs. Alex Ribeiro (BRA) vs. Cyrus Cox (AUS)

HEAT 2: Frederico Morais (PRT) vs. Reef Heazlewood (AUS) vs. TBD

HEAT 3: Mikey Wright (AUS) vs. TBD vs. TBD

HEAT 4: Connor O’Leary (AUS) vs. TBD vs. TBD

