Hawaii’s John John Florence ruptures ACL, likely out for 2019 season

Haleiwa’s John John Florence announced on Monday evening that he has ruptured his ACL, pulling out of the upcoming Corona Open J-Bay and likely out for the remainder of the season.

Florence, a two-time world champion is currently the World Surf League points leader in 2019, creating a more than 4,000-point lead through the first five events of the year.

On Instagram, Florence said – “This has been a really fun year in competition and outside of the jersey. Unfortunately, in Brazil I ruptured my ACL. I’ll be pulling out of J-Bay and likely the rest of the CT season. I’m opting for surgery so I can be 100% next year. I’m excited for this new adventure and everything I will learn along the way. Thanks for all of the support!”

Florence withdrew from his quarterfinal heat at the Oi Rio Pro recently, after a flip attempt that appears to have re-injured the right knee that forced him to miss much of the 2018 season.

The Corona Open J-Bay is scheduled to get started on July 9.