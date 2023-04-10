Hawaii’s John John Florence reached the semifinal round of the WSL Rip Curl Pro at Bells Beach for his best finish of the 2023 Championship Tour season.

The two-time world champion lost to Australian Ryan Callinan 15.30-12.26 resulting in an equal third showing. The result sent Florence past the midseason cut which will take place following the fifth tour event later this month.

Ethan Ewing of Australia ended up winning the event title in the men’s draw with fellow Australian Tyler Wright capturing the women’s title.

Hawaii’s Carissa Moore and Bettylou Sakura Johnson both reached the quarterfinal round before being eliminated.

Moore, a five-time world champion has already secured her spot past the mid-season cut.

The WSL CT season will continue with the Western Australia Margaret River Pro starting on April 20.

