Hawaii’s John John Florence qualifies for Surfing’s Team USA in 2020 Olympics

Haleiwa’s John John Florence will represent the United States in surfing’s debut at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

The two-time World Surf League World Champion clinched the spot on the Olympic team with a quarterfinal finish at the Pipeline Masters in Memory of Andy Irons on the North Shore of O’ahu on Thursday.

Congratulations John John Florence for making history as one of the 18 athletes the WSL Championship Tour will provisionally qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games.@johnjohnflorenc pic.twitter.com/tj3tEqdh0g — World Surf League (@wsl) December 20, 2019

Florence, who was taking part in his first contest in five months, after tearing an ACL for the second time in just over a year, entered ‘Finals Day’ with a lead on Slater in the Olympic qualifying standings, as Slater needed to win the event in order to take the Olympic spot.

Florence joins the previously qualified Kolohe Andino, Carissa Moore and Caroline Marks on the first U.S. Olympic surfing team.