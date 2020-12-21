Hawaii’s John John Florence captures first Pipe Masters title, Carissa Moore places second in WSL season opener

Hawaii’s own John John Florence jump-started the 2021 World Surf League season by capturing the iconic Pipe Masters for the first time in his career on Sunday at the world-famous Banzai Pipeline on Oahu’s North Shore.

Florence, who grew up with Pipeline as his backyard edged out long-time rival Gabriel Medina of Brazil, 11-77-11.10 to become the first Hawaii surfer to claim the Pipe Masters title since the late Andy Irons in 2006.

Florence, a two time world champion now takes the early points lead in the race for the 2021 WSL World Championship Tour which will move to Sunset Beach for the Sunset Open starting next month.

As for the women’s Maui Pro, which was re-located to Pipeline, Hawaii’s Carissa Moore placed second to Australia’s Tyler Wright, by a score of 8.34-7.23.

Tour organizers moved final’s day of the event to Pipeline for the first time following a fatal shark attack on a local surfer near Honolua Bay earlier this month.

Up next on the women’s tour will also be the Sunset Open. The competition window for both the men and women will begin on January 19.

For much more on the WSL Season Opening events, visit the World Surf League.