On the brink of breaking into the big leagues, Kailua’s own Joey Cantillo, who was promoted to Triple-A six weeks ago, has earned further recognition by being selected for the prestigious 2023 Futures Game.

Cantillo, ranked as the Cleveland Guardians’ 15th prospect, will represent the American League in the 7-inning exhibition match that marks the kick-off of the All-Star Weekend festivities. The much-anticipated event is set to take place in Seattle on July 8th.

Reflecting on his selection, Cantillo said, “This isn’t something I had my mind on earlier in the season or last year, like, ‘Hey, I want to be in this game.’ Yes, it’s a great opportunity and it’s really cool to be playing in it but my focus throughout this season has been making it to the big leagues, putting together good starts, and getting to where I really want and feel like I can be. This feels like another step towards making that goal a reality.”

#Hawaii’s Joey Cantillo selected to MLB All-Star Futures Game as the #Guardians pitching prospects joins Jerome Williams, Kurt Suzuki, and Kolten Wong as only #Hawaii natives to receive that honor https://t.co/o6zYZOlJiI #MLBHawaii 🤙🏽 @joeyycantillo #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/HbCz5LasRD — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) June 28, 2023

Cantillo has been impressively steady in both Triple-A Columbus and Double-A Akron. The 6-foot-4, 23-year-old lefty has an ERA of 3.55 in 11 starts, having recorded 74 strikeouts in 58 innings. Being selected for the Futures Game is a significant honor, especially for the Kailua High product, who becomes just the fourth player from Hawaii to earn such a distinction. He follows in the footsteps of Jerome Williams, Kurt Suzuki, and Kolten Wong.

Reacting to the news, Cantillo said, “That’s huge. I didn’t realize those guys played in it. That’s pretty cool and obviously, to see what those guys have done, you know, playing in the big leagues and consistently doing their thing for a long time, is inspiring. Kolten continues to be the biggest role model for all of us trying to follow in his footsteps.”

The Futures Game features an array of baseball’s rising stars, with previous participants including Mike Trout, Mookie Betts, Bryce Harper, and Elly De La Cruz. The 2023 edition of the game will take place on July 8th and will be broadcast on the Peacock Network.

To view the 2023 MLB All-Star Futures Game roster, click here.