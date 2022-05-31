College Softball’s Queen remains on her throne.

Hawaii’s Jocelyn Alo for the second straight season was selected as USA Softball’s Collegiate Player of the Year on Tuesday.

The Oklahoma senior utility player is the fifth player to repeat as an honoree and second OU standout to win it in consecutive seasons joining Keilani Ricketts in 2012 and 2013. Ricketts is the younger sister of former University of Hawaii star pitcher Stephanie Ricketts who was an All-American for the Rainbow Wahine in 2012.

Alo, who became the NCAA career home-run leader on March 12, is hitting .497 with 72 RBIs and 29 home runs. She’s leading the country in slugging percentage (1.163) and on-base percentage (.634).

Through five games of the NCAA Tournament, Alo is hitting .643 with four home runs and 10 RBIs.

Alo and her Sooners will open play in the Women’s College World Series against Northwestern in Oklahoma City on Thursday at 8:30am HST on ESPN. Oklahoma will be going after a second straight NCAA National Championship.