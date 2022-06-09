Jocelyn Alo’s legendary career at the University of Oklahoma came to an end on Thursday. The fifth-year senior went out on top, as the Sooners topped rival Texas 10-5 in Game 2 of the Women’s College World Series.

Alo went 1-for-3 in the clincher and finished her career with two national championships and a bevy of NCAA individual records (122 home runs, 280 runs, 776 total bases, .990 slugging percentage). Afterwards, she was also named the Most Outstanding Player of the WCWS, adding to her two USA Softball National Player of the Year awards.

Beyond her mastery of the sport, the Hauula native and Campbell alumna became a consummate role model for young girls over the course of her career and will be remembered as an OU icon who handled the spotlight with grace.

Alo was taken No. 1 overall in two professional softball leagues: Athletes Unlimited and Women’s Professional Fastpitch. Alo previously mentioned she will play in one of the leagues and will announce her decision this summer.

Up next for Alo in the meantime is a stint with Team USA in the Canada Cup, which begins on June 20 in British Colombia.

As for her final college game, Alo received a well-deserved and extended curtain call after recording two outs in the bottom of the seventh and final inning, an unofficial coronation for one of the sport’s greats, regardless of level.

Admiration for Alo was aplenty on social media over her Oklahoma career, with her performance in her final college series culminating into a virtual victory lap.