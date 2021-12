Hawaii’s Jayden de Laura selected Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, Mika Tafua tabbed as first team all-conference

Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura (4) looks to pass against California in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

Saint Louis graduate, Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura was named the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, the conference announced Tuesday.

de Laura, led the conference with 2,742 passing yards and 23 passing touchdowns as the 2019 KHON2/Cover2 Hawaii High School Offensive Player of the Year led WSU to seven victories including an Apple Cup win over arch-rival Washington.

The Cougars finished the regular season 7-5 and will face Miami in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31.

Also honored on Tuesday was Kamehameha graduate, Utah defensive lineman Mika Tafua. The junior was tabbed as a first team all-conference selection after recording 9.5 sacks, 13.5 tackles for loss this season. Tafua helped guide the Utes to a conference championship and will face Ohio State in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day.

2021 ALL-PAC-12 CONFERENCE FOOTBALL TEAM

First Team Offense Second Team Offense QB Cameron Rising, So., Utah QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Sr., UCLA RB B.J. Baylor, R-Jr., Oregon State RB Zach Charbonnet, Jr., UCLA RB Tavion Thomas, So., Utah RB Rachaad White, R-Sr., Arizona State WR Drake London, Jr., USC WR Calvin Jackson Jr., Gr., Washington State WR Kyle Philips, R-Jr., UCLA WR Travell Harris, R-Sr., Washington State TE Greg Dulcich, R-Jr., UCLA TE Brant Kuithe, Jr., Utah OL Abraham Lucas, R-Sr., Washington State OL Bamidele Olaseni, Sr., Utah OL Nick Ford, Jr., Utah* OL Braeden Daniels, So., Utah OL Sean Rhyan, Jr., UCLA OL Kellen Diesch, Gr., Arizona State OL Nathan Eldridge, R-Sr., Oregon State* OL Alex Forsyth, Jr., Oregon OL Jaxson Kirkland, Jr., Washington* OL Dohnovan West, Jr., Arizona State OL T.J. Bass, Jr., Oregon

First Team Defense Second Team Defense DL Kayvon Thibodeaux, So., Oregon* DL Kyon Barrs, So., Arizona DL Mika Tafua, Jr., Utah DL Thomas Booker, Sr., Stanford DL Tuli Tuipulotu, So., USC DL Mitchell Agude, Sr., UCLA DL Brandon Dorlus, So., Oregon DL D.J. Davidson, Gr., Arizona State DL Ron Stone Jr., R-Jr., Washington State DL Tyler Johnson, Gr., Arizona State LB Devin Lloyd, Jr., Utah* LB Darien Butler, Sr., Arizona State LB Noah Sewell, Fr., Oregon LB Drake Jackson, Jr., USC LB Avery Roberts, R-Jr., Oregon State* LB Nate Landman, Sr., Colorado DB Trent McDuffie, So., Washington DB Clark Phillips, Fr., Utah DB Verone McKinley III, So., Oregon DB Kyu Blu Kelly, Jr., Stanford DB Kyler Gordon, So., Washington DB Quentin Lake, Sr., UCLA DB Elijah Hicks, Sr., California DB Qwuantrezz Knight, R-Sr., UCLA