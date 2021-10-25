The 117th World Series will get underway on Tuesday as the Astros and Braves will start their best of seven in Houston but the start of Major League Baseball’s Fall Classic will also serve as “go time” for a Hawaii youth baseball player.

Jaron Lancaster of Hawaii Kai will participate in MLB’s Jr. Home Run Derby in Atlanta.

The 12 year old earned a spot by advancing past state and regional tournaments and will next swing for the fences at the World Series.

“I was so excited because I always watched the World Series all the time on TV but the fact that I actually get to go on the field and watch it is a dream,” Lancaster told KHON2 Sports Reporter Alan Hoshida.

#Hawaii’s Jaron Lancaster will swing for the fences at #MLB’s Jr. Home Run Derby to be held at World Series in Atlanta this weekend https://t.co/EiMZuvwAuw #MLBHawaii • https://t.co/9oZimTtTXJ 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/f3QseXVPUq — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) October 26, 2021

Lancaster, who recently played on the 12U Cal Ripken World Series team head coached by Little League World Series Champion manager Gerald Oda, won the MLB West Region’s Jr Home Run Derby last month beating out 26 participants.

“You just got to have confidence in yourself and I always take my deep breaths and I have my own ritual that I do every time,” said Lancaster.

Having already accomplished so much by earning a ticket to the Derby Finals at the World Series, Lancaster says he is looking forward to soaking up the experience and is very proud to represent Hawaii baseball.

“It means a lot. I get to represent Hawaii on a big stage,” said Lancaster. “I got to give a shoutout to all my coaches that gave me the skills and knowledge I needed to be here and I got to give a shoutout to my Dad because he supported me all the way through.”

Although exact event details have not been released at this time,. Lancaster knows that the Derby will take place in Atlanta this weekend as the Braves host Game 3 and Game 4 at Truist Park in Cobb County.

Stay with KHON2.com for details as they are made available.

Every game of the 2021 World Series will be televised locally on KHON2. Game one is scheduled for 2pm HST on Tuesday.