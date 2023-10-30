For the second straight year, University of Hawaii beach volleyball standout Jaime Santer has qualified for the AVCA Collegiate Beach Pairs National Championship, held from Friday to Sunday in Huntsville, Ala.

Santer and fellow ‘Bow Pani Napoleon qualified for the tournament by placing ninth in the AVCA Collegiate Beach West Coast Qualifier in California earlier in October, where the pair went 4-4.

With the competition nearly underway, it is unclear if Napoleon will be available, or if Santer will need a replacement. Either way, Santer is grateful for the opportunity.

“Honestly, the caliber of teams that we faced last year was incredible. And it shows us where we match up amongst the best in the NCAA,” Santer said. “So, I think it really prepared me last season in ways that I didn’t experience ever. And to be going for the second year, I think it’s really going to put us in a good position this year for season.

“Our team is amazing, this year especially. We have an amazing group of girls and everyone’s been super supportive and they’re I know that they’re going to be cheering me on from back here and I’m just excited and I hope I can make them proud. And it just means the world and I just want to do everything to make our the rest of our team and our fans and supporters proud.”