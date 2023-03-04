A pair of ILH products in Punahou alumnus Andrei Iosivas and former Saint Louis star Nick Herbig both impressed at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Herbig, a linebacker who played collegiately at Wisconsin, had a 40 yard dash time of 4.65 and 25 repetitions at the bench press, which weighed 225 pounds.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Iosivas, who played college football at Princeton, ran his 40 yards in 4.43 seconds and also had the second fastest 3 cone time at 6.85.

The 2023 NFL Draft runs from April 27 to 29 in Kansas City.