Hawaii’s Ilima-Lei Macfarlane victorious at SUG 21

Bellator star Ilima-Lei Macfarlane defeated the UFC’s Jessica Eye via armbar at Submission Underground 21 in Oregon on Saturday afternoon.

Macfarlane defeated Eye in the grappling match in 19 seconds mark of the second overtime.

Ilima-Lei MacFarlane armbars Jessica Eye in OT R2. You love to see it pic.twitter.com/FgM0ny5dHV — Will (@ChillemDafoe) March 28, 2021

Sunday was Macfarlane’s first foray into SUG, which does count towards her 11-1 professional MMA record.

Macfarlane has competed outside of Bellator but previously said she would not compete outside of the organization as long as she is a Bellator champion. On Dec. 10, 2020, she lost the women’s flyweight title fight to Juliana Velasquez.