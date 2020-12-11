Hawaii’s Ilima-Lei Macfarlane suffers first career loss at Bellator 254 against Juliana Velasquez

In the main event of Bellator 254 at the Mohegan Sun arena in Uncasville, Conn., Hawaii’s Ilima-Lei Macfarlane suffered her first career loss via unanimous decision to Juliana Velasquez.

The judges scored the fight 48-47, 49-46, 48-47 in favor of Velasquez, who improves to 11-0 as the new Bellator women’s flyweight champion.

Macfarlane, who previously defended her title four times, is now 11-1. She appeared to suffer cuts above her right eye and on her nose as Velasquez seemed to gain control of the fight in the early and late rounds.

It was the first time Macfarlane fought since defending her title at the Neal S. Blasidell Arena on Dec. 21, 2019.