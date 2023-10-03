On Saturday, Punahou alumna Ilima-Lei Macfarlane will challenge longtime friend and training partner Liz Carmouche for the Bellator women’s flyweight world title.

Macfarlane has hinted at retirement, with Saturday having the potential to align as the final fight of her career. The former flyweight champion earned another shot at the belt after defeating Kana Watanabe at Bellator 295 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center on April 22.

The bout between Macfarlane (13-2) and Carmouche (19-7) kicks off the main card at Bellator 300 at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, which begins at 4 p.m. HST on Showtime.

The milestone Bellator card features a bevy of intriguing fights, including a bout between Pearl City’s Kai Kamaka III (11-5-1) and No. 10 featherweight Henry Corrales (21-6) on the preliminary card, which begins at 12:30 p.m. HST on Showtime Sports’ YouTube Channel, as well as Pluto TV.