Hawaii’s Ilima-Lei Macfarlane lost to Liz Carmouche to kick off the main card of Bellator 300 in San Diego.

Macfarlane and Carmouche fought for the women’s flyweight belt, although Macfarlane was ineligible to win the belt after missing weight on Friday.

Carmouche retained the belt with a TKO early in the fifth round, hurting Macfarlane throughout the fight with a bevy of left leg kicks. It was the first time Macfarlane was finished in her career.

Macfarlane falls to 13-3 in her MMA career.

Also on the Bellator 300 card, Pearl City’s Kai Kamaka III defeated No. 10 featherweight Henry Corrales via split decision to improve to 12-5-1 in his MMA career. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 28-29, 30-27 in favor of Kamaka.