Hawaii’s Ilima-Lei Macfarlane looks to defend Bellator title for fifth time on Thursday

Unlike her most recent fight, Ilima-Lei Macfarlane won’t be fighting in front of a full arena. Bellator took its show to Hawaii in both December 2018 and 2019, with Macfarlane as the headliner at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center both times.

On Thursday, Macfarlane (11-0) will take on Juliana Velasquez (10-0) for the Bellator flyweight women’s title at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. as the Bellator 254 main event. The card will be televised live nationally on CBS Sports Network, with the main event starting at 5 p.m. HST.

Although Macfarlane will be over 5,000 miles away from home, the mission remains the same — defend the belt. If successful, it will be her fifth consecutive title defense.

To Macfarlane, there’s more on the line than the title. Come Thursday, she wants to prove her status as the best in the division.

“I still want to prove to all the people on social media that are all saying I’ve been avoiding Velasquez or I’ve been ducking her,” Macfarlane told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “I just wanna be like, ‘I don’t choose who I fight. That’s the promotion’s job.’ I just fight whoever they put In front of me.

“I want to prove that, look, this is the fight that is supposed to happen. I’m not arguing with anybody that this fight should be happening right now. Me and her, I believe that we’re the top two fighters in the division and I just wanna prove to everybody that, hey, look, she might be good, but I’m still a champion.”