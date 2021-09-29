Hawaii’s Honolula Blomfield victorious at WSL Longboard Tour’s Cuervo Surf Ranch Classic

Hawaii’s Honolua Blomfield surfed her way to victory at the Cuervo Surf Ranch Classic in Lemoore, California.

Blomfield stunned everyone in attendance with a Perfect 10 on her first left. The 22-year-old’s amazing style throughout the wave and ability to ride switch deep in the barrel to finish it off left fellow finalists Soleil Errico (USA), Avalon Gall (USA), and Alice Lemoigne (FRA) needing a near-perfect ride to catch her.

“This means a lot and it’s one of my favorite wins so far in my career,” expressed Blomfield. “I want to thank Soleil (Errico) for pushing me to pull out all the stops and do what I had to do to win. I’m just so happy to win this event and having so much fun. I’d love to get another World Title but it’s going to be tough with everyone competing so I’ll give it my all.”

The Oahu, Hawaii, competitor slowly built her foundation throughout the day, notching near-excellent rides in each of her heats to keep her Final campaign alive. A marathon day, including six waves, tested the two-time WSL Longboard Champion but her grace under pressure paved the way to a massive win heading into the final event of the season.

Edouard Delpero of France won the men’s division with Hawaii’s ai Salas took home third place.

Cuervo Surf Ranch Classic Final Women’s Results:

Honolua Blomfield (HAW) 18.50 Soleil Errico (USA) 16.47 Alice Lemoigne (FRA) 13.10 Avalon Gall (USA) 12.34

Cuervo Surf Ranch Classic Final Men’s Results:

Edouard Delpero (FRA) 16.00 Harrison Roach (AUS) 14.30 Kai Sallas (HAW) 10.76 Justin Quintal (USA) 8.67

For more information, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com.