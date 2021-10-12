Hawaii’s Honolua Blomfield wins third WSL Longboard World Championship

Hawaii’s Honolua Blomfield claimed her third World Surf League World Longboard Title at the 2021 Jeep Malibu Classic presented by Havaianas.

Blomfield, who won the Cuervo Surf Ranch Classic last month, followed that up with the title clinching performance in Malibu by advancing into the semifinals with a win over American Lindsay Steinriede. Blomfield would later advance into the final before falling to Alice Lemoigne.

“I feel amazing, I really didn’t expect this to happen,” said the 22-year-old Blomfield immediately after winning the Title. “I am so grateful and thankful it did, it feels amazing to be the youngest three-time World Longboard Champion.”

Blomfield, who hails from Haleiwa, Hawaii, exploded onto the international longboard scene in 2017 when she captured her first World Title as an 18-year-old.

Her second Title came in 2019, and because their was no World Title in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, she is now the back-to-back World Champion. Both her previous Titles were won at events in Taiwan.

