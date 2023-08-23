Kauai native and Saint Louis alumnus Nick Herbig has thrived in his first NFL preseason with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Herbig, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, is currently the highest rated rookie by PFF drafted outside of the first round, which a grade of 90.6.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

In his 22 pass-rush snaps in the postseason, Herbig had 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and four pressures.

“I mean, that’s all you can ask for, right? Just the opportunity. That’s all you ever want,” Herbig said in a recent media session. “When the lights come on, that’s your resume and your film is your resume. So having guys like T.J. (Watt) and Alex (Highsmith) in front of me and Marcus Golden, they all been there. They’ve all had double digit seasons, have been pro bowlers, all pros. Just being able to go out there and learn from them as well, I’ll go out there and I’ll come back after and sit on the bench and they’ll be going over the play with me and things I could work on.

“I think that more so than anything, it’s just been such a great help to me and has grown my game a lot in that aspect of it. But for sure, them giving me more reps because T.J. and them are already proven, it’s really gives me a chance to show them what I got.”