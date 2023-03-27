Hawaii pitcher Harry Gustin throws during an NCAA baseball game against Minnesota on Friday, March 3, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

University of Hawaii southpaw Harry Gustin was named the Big West Pitcher of the Week after his quality start against Tulane on Friday.

Against the Green Wave, Gustin took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and finished with just one hit, one run and one walk allowed. In his seven total innings, Gustin struck out eight batters over his 96 pitches, logging the team’s longest start of the year thus far in both length and pitch count.

Gustin is the first Rainbow Warrior to earn Big West Pitcher of the Week since Logan Pouelsen did so on March 5, 2018.

Overall, Gustin is currently 2-1 in six total appearancees in 2023 with an ERA of 3.54 and 26 strikeouts in 28 innings. He entered the year as UH’s Friday starter, usually reserved for a team’s ace, and has made five starts.

Gustin’s Friday set the tone for a weekend sweep over Tulane in which the Rainbow Warriors improved to 12-8 overall for the 2023 season. The sweep guaranteed Hawaii a winning nonconference record for the first time in the Rich Hill era. At 10-7, the only remaining nonconference games for the ‘Bows are midweek games at Cal Baptist on April 25 and Pepperdine on May 3.