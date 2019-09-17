Hawaii’s Hannah Hellvig named Big West Conference Freshman of the Week

University of Hawai’i outside hitter Hanna Hellvig earned her first career Big West Women’s Volleyball Freshman of the Week award on Monday.

The Most Valuable Player award of the Outrigger Hotels and Resorts Volleyball Challenge, Hellvig led the Rainbow Wahine to a 3-0 record with wins over West Virginia, Utah Valley and UCLA, posting 37 kills, 38 digs and 13 blocks over 11 sets.

Hellvig, averaged 3.36 kills, 3.45 digs and 1.18 blocks per set while swinging at a .289 (37-11-90) clip.

The Sweden native recorded her first two career double-doubles, tallying 17 kills and 17 digs against Utah Valley and 11 kills with 12 digs versus UCLA.

She tied her career high in blocks with five against both West Virginia and Utah Valley.

The Rainbow Wahine, who are ranked 13th in the latest AVCA Top-25 will hit the road for the first time this season, facing 17th-ranked Missouri and 5th-ranked Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday and Sunday respectively.