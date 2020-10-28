Hawaii’s Gwerder & Zane make weight for Thursday’s Bellator 250, Misech bout is canceled

Hawaii’s Ty Gwerder and Zach Zane will each make their Bellator return on Thursday at Bellator 250 in Connecticut in hopes of securing back-to-back wins in the organization.

Gwerder (5-1), a Kaneohe native weighed-in on Wednesday at 184.2 lbs for the 185-pound bout against Dalton Rosta (3-0), who checked-in at 185.5.

Maui’s Zane (14-9), came in at 155.6 lbs for his lightweight bout against Nick Newell (16-3) who stepped onto the scale at 155.5.

Zach Zane // Bellator MMA

Hilo’s Toby Misech (11-7) missed the 137-pound contract-weight limit for his fight against Jared Scoggins (10-1) by 5.4 pounds.

Misech weighed in at 142.4 pounds. As a result, Misech’s fight against Scoggins was canceled.

Gwerder and Zane will both have their fights featured on the preliminary card which will begin at 11:15am HST streaming both on the Bellator YouTube page and CBSSports.com.

Bellator 2 50: Mousasi vs. Lima Main Card:

CBS Sports Network | DAZN

2 p.m. HST

Middleweight World Title Bout: Gegard Mousasi (184.9) vs. Douglas Lima (184.9)

Featherweight Co-Main Event: Brandon Girtz (145.6) vs. Henry Corrales (145.5)

Flyweight Feature Bout: Veta Arteaga (126.2)* vs. Desiree Yanez (125)

Preliminary Card:

Bellator MMA’s YouTube Channel | CBSSports.com | DAZN

11:15 a.m. HST

Heavyweight Bout: Jake Hager (253.2) vs. Brandon Calton (258)

Middleweight Bout: Dalton Rosta (185.5) vs. Ty Gwerder (184.2)

Welterweight Bout: Sabah Homasi (171) vs. Bobby Voelker (170.5)

Lightweight Bout: Nick Newell (155.5) vs. Zach Zane (155.6)

Middleweight Bout: Johnny Eblen (185) vs. Taylor Johnson (185.3)

150-Pound Contract Weight Bout: Adam Borics (149.5) vs. Erick Sanchez (150)

Featherweight Bout: Cody Law (145.5) vs. Orlando Ortega (141.5)