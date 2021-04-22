Hawaii’s Greg Garcia signs minor league deal with Philadelphia Phillies

BRADENTON, FLORIDA – MARCH 02: Greg Garcia #4 of the Detroit Tigers fields a ground ball during the fifth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates during a spring training game at LECOM Park on March 02, 2021 in Bradenton, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Former University of Hawaii baseball standout Greg Garcia has signed a minor league deal with the Philadelphia Phillies.

On February 10, Garcia signed a minor league deal with the Tigers but was released on March 26.

Garcia will report to the Phillies’ alternate site and has an option to opt of the deal on May 2, according to Bryce Miller of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Garcia last appeared in the major leagues as a member of the San Diego Padres during the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Prior to that, was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the seventh round of the 2010 MLB draft and played at the major league level alongside Kolten Wong from 2014 to 2018.