University of Hawai’i beach volleyball players Kaylee Glagau and Brooke Van Sickle were named the AVCA/CBVB Pair of the Week, as well as the Big West Pairs Team of the Week following their dominating performance in this past weekend’s Big West Challenge in Long Beach.

Gaglau and Van Sickle are the third Rainbow Wahine pair in program history to win the weekly AVCA national recognition — and the first since Emily Maglio and Amy Ozee were given the nod in 2019. Meanwhile, it’s the second time this month the pair have earned the Big West award.

The duo went a perfect 6-0 in the two-day tournament against conference foes and did not drop a set single set over the weekend. Their performance helped UH go 5-1 overall in the Big West Challenge, including wins over No. 12 Cal Poly and No. 15 Long Beach State. In UH’s final match of the tournament, Glagau and Van Sickle earned the clinching point in UH’s tight 3-2 win over Cal Poly.

“I’m proud of Brooke and Kaylee for the hard work they continuously put in to make improvements, the quiet humility they express and the honor they bring to our program, University and state of Hawai’i,” head coach Evan Silberstein said.

#Hawaii’s Glagau and Van Sickle selected as Big West Conference & AVCA National Pair of the Week https://t.co/KBD31kHrF6 @UHBeachVolley #BeachBows 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/fM5g0guc7D — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) March 29, 2022



Overall, the pair have won eight straight matches, all by straight sets. Glagau and Van Sickle are 15-5 this season while playing at the No. 1 flight.



UH remains in Southern California for six more matches this week. The ‘Bows will face No. 1 UCLA and No. 2 TCU in the Mapes Beach Invitational on Thursday, March 31 on the campus of UCLA. Following that, UH will compete in four matches at the UCLA Invitational in Manhattan Beach, April 2-3.