Hawaii’s Gallagher named to USA Swimming’s National Junior Team Roster

Rainbow Warrior freshman swimmer Tim Gallagher was recently named as a part of the USA Men’s National Junior Team.

Gallagher, a native of Poulsbo, Washington will represent the USA in the 200-backstroke event. The junior national squad is made up of 83 athletes, including 46 women and 37 men.

— Hawaii Swim & Dive (@HawaiiSwimDive) September 13, 2019

“Looking at this roster, there is a lot to be excited about,” USA Swimming National Junior Team Director Mitch Dalton said in a statement. “In addition to the 19 of our 18-and-under athletes who qualified for the National Team, the talent on this year’s National Junior Team shows that club coaches and athletes are gearing up for an exciting Olympic year. I look forward to seeing what this group can accomplish in Omaha and beyond.”

The 2019-2020 National Junior Team selection comes on the heels of Team USA’s performance at the 2019 FINA World Junior Championship – one of the most successful international trips in team history.