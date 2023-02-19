The two event Hawaii swing to open the 2023 World Surf League Championship Tour season came to an end on Sunday with the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach.

Hawaii surfers weren’t able to claim top spot in the event but reigning CT rookie of the year Gabriela Bryan was the top finisher. The O’ahu native finished equal third in the women’s division and posted a finals day best heat score of 15.00 in her quarterfinal victory over 5x world champion Carissa Moore.

OAHU, HAWAII – FEBRUARY 19: Gabriela Bryan of Hawaii prior to surfing in Heat 3 of the Quarterfinals at the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach on February 19, 2023 at Oahu, Hawaii. (Photo by Tony Heff/World Surf League)

Australia’s Molly Picklum was the top women’s finisher while Brazil’s Filipe Toledo won the men’s draw.

Through two events of the CT season, Picklum and Hawaii’s Moore share the world rankings lead with 14,745 points. Bryan is ranked fourth. Over in the men’s side, Pipeline champion Jack Robinson leaves the islands in the yellow jersey with the top ranked Hawaii surfer being 2x world champ John John Florence in seventh.

The CT season will continue in Portugal with the MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal starting on March 8.

Women’s Championship Tour Rankings following Hurley Pro Sunset Beach:

1 – Carissa Moore (HAW), 14,745 points

2 – Molly Picklum (AUS), 14,745 points

3 – Tyler Wright (AUS), 13,885

4 – Gabriela Bryan (HAW), 10,8830

Men’s Championship Tour Rankings following Hurley Pro Sunset Beach:

1 – Jack Robinson (AUS) 16,085 points

2 – Filipe Toledo (BRA), 14,745

3 – Joao Chianca (BRA), 12,170

4 – Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA), 11,120

Hurley Pro Sunset Beach Women’s Final Results:

1 – Molly Picklum (AUS) 10.90

2 – Caroline Marks (USA) 9.90

Hurley Pro Sunset Beach Men’s Final Results:

1 – Filipe Toledo (BRA) 17.74

2 – Griffin Colapinto (USA) 16.10

Hurley Pro Sunset Beach Women’s Semifiinal Results:

HEAT 1: Molly Picklum (AUS) 12.34 DEF. Tyler Wright (AUS) 1.74

HEAT 2: Caroline Marks (USA) 13.10 DEF. Gabriela Bryan (HAW) 8.83

Hurley Pro Sunset Beach Men’s Semifiinal Results:

HEAT 1: Griffin Colapinto (USA) 17.90 DEF. Jack Robinson (AUS) 16.33

HEAT 2: Filipe Toledo (BRA) 16.33 DEF. Joao Chianca (BRA) 15.54

Hurley Pro Sunset Beach Women’s Quarterfinal Results:

HEAT 1: Molly Picklum (AUS) 8.67 DEF. Brisa Hennessy (CRC) 8.40

HEAT 2: Tyler Wright (AUS) 12.17 DEF. Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 11.17

HEAT 3: Gabriela Bryan (HAW) 15.00 DEF. Carissa Moore (HAW) 7.73

HEAT 4: Caroline Marks (USA) 12.50 DEF. Caitlin Simmers (USA) 12.23

Hurley Pro Sunset Beach Men’s Quarterfinal Results:

HEAT 1: Jack Robinson (AUS) 14.76 DEF. Nat Young (USA) 9.33

HEAT 2: Griffin Colapinto (USA) 13.50 DEF. Ethan Ewing (AUS) 9.16

HEAT 3: Filipe Toledo (BRA) 17.07 DEF. Caio Ibelli (BRA) 12.44

HEAT 4: Joao Chianca (BRA) 15.23 DEF. Matthew McGillivray (RSA) 13.00

For more information, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com.