The Quiksilver/ROXY Pro G-Land, Stop No. 6 on the World Surf League (WSL) 2022 Championship Tour (CT) and the first competition following the Mid-season Cut, returns to the famed left-hander after almost two decades for the men’s competition and will mark the first women’s competition at G-Land.

First call for the events will be made just after noon HST on Friday. All days of competition will be available locally on the Spectrum Surf Channel or at WorldSurfLeague.com

Grajagan Bay (G-Land) is revered as one of the best left-hand waves in the world. Located on the tip of the peninsula in East Java, G-Land is surrounded by lush jungle and pristine white beaches. Stretching along one and a half kilometers of exposed reef, it catches significant swell, with different sections and take-off spots. On a southwest to south swell and light southeasterly winds, G-Land can be perfect.

11-time World Champion Kelly Slater (USA) is the only surfer on tour who has competed at G-Land. He won the inaugural event in 1995 and last competed here in 1997. An icon of the 90s, G-Land challenged surfers in a remote piece of paradise. After more than two decades, the men’s CT returns to the iconic break to kick off the second half of the season.



With the Mid-season Cut in the rearview, the field has been sharpened like never before. The contenders’ focus turns towards the World Title, and the fight for the WSL Final 5 is on. Reigning World Champion Gabriel Medina (BRA) returns to the playing field with a fired-up mindset and a frontside barrel technique that is second to none. World Title hopeful Filipe Toledo (BRA) currently sits at World No. 1, while two-time WSL Champion John John Florence (HAW) is close behind in second place.



Brisa Hennessy (CRI) will be paddling out at G-Land in the yellow jersey after she secured the rankings’ lead with a 5th place finish at the Margaret River Pro. Hennessy has proven her skill and determination this season and has continued to fight back for the World No. 1 position. Close on her heels in second is five-time WSL Champion Carissa Moore (HAW), and in third, two-time WSL Champion Tyler Wright (AUS). As the battle for the WSL Final 5 heats up, Lakey Petersen (USA) and Gabriela Bryan (HAW) are currently tied in 6th place, just a few points shy from Courtney Conlogue (USA) in 5th.



Bryan, is coming off of a runner-up finish at the Margaret River Pro and is the only female rookie on tour to make the mid-season cut. The North Shore native joins Carissa Moore in the women’s division along with John John Florence, Seth Moniz, and Barron Mamiya in the men’s draw as the only Hawai’i surfers to survive the cut line.

ROXY Pro G-Land Opening Round 1 Matchups:

HEAT 1: Isabella Nichols (AUS), Courtney Conlogue (USA), Stephanie Gilmore (AUS)

HEAT 2: Brisa Hennessey (CRI), Johanne Defay (FRA), Bronte Macaulay (AUS)

HEAT 3: Carissa Moore (HAW), Gabriela Bryan (HAW), Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS)

HEAT 4: Tyler Wright (AUS), Lakey Peterson (USA), Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA)



Quiksilver Pro G-Land Opening Round 1 Matchups:

HEAT 1: Ethan Ewing (AUS), Jordy Smith (ZAF), Jake Marshall (USA)

HEAT 2: Jack Robinson (AUS), Kelly Slater (USA), Jadson Andre (BRA)

HEAT 3: John John Florence (HAW), Kolohe Andino (USA), Jackson Baker (AUS)

HEAT 4: Filipe Toledo (BRA), Nat Young (USA), Rio Waida (IDN)

HEAT 5: Italo Ferreira (BRA), Caio Ibelli (BRA), Matthew McGillivray (ZAF)

HEAT 6: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN), Griffin Colapinto (USA), Connor O’Leary (AUS)

HEAT 7: Barron Mamiya (HAW), Miguel Pupo (BRA), Samuel Pupo (BRA)

HEAT 8: Gabriel Medina (BRA), Callum Robson (AUS), Seth Moniz (HAW)