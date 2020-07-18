Hawaii’s first World Surfing Champion Derek Ho passes away at 55

22 Apr 1997: Professional surfer Derek Ho surfs the Bonzai Pipeline in North Shore, Hawaii. Mandatory Credit: Jed Jacobsohn /Allsport

Derek Ho, Hawaii’s first ever men’s professional world surfing champion, has died.

According to friends of the legendary surfer, the 55 year old passed away on Friday afternoon after suffering a heart attack.

In 1993, Ho became the first Hawaii native to claim a world championship under the banner of the Association of Surfing Professionals, which is now known as the World Surf League.

The man. The myth. The legend. Our hero. Words can never express what this man stood for and meant to all of us growing up here in Hawaii. From the first time I surfed #Sunset and #Pipeline 38 years ago until now #UncleD was always on the best waves and dominating. He always surfed more than anyone. Always so psyched. More psyched to surf than anyone I have ever met. Only #UncleMike and #Mason came close. Going to miss that smile and that #Mana. My Aloha goes out to the Ho Ohana. Love you guys. I’m always here for you. Love you Uncle D ! ❤️ You always put a smile on my face. #FirstHawaiianWorldChamp #Hawaiian #KanakaMaoli #NorthshoresFinest #WaimanaloBoy #LegendsNeverDie #RestinParadise #AhuiHou

Ho, is a four time Triple Crown champion having been etched his name into the trophy in 1984, 1986, 1988, and 1990. The Kailua High School graduate is also a a two-time winner of the prestigious Pipe Masters having claimed titles in 1986 and his world title season of 1993.

(L-R) Hawaii’s pro surfers Mason Ho, Bruce Irons and Derek Ho take part in the opening ceremony of the 2019 Eddie Aikau Big wave Invitational Surfing Event at Waimea Bay on the north shore of Oahu in Hawaii on December 5, 2019. (Photo by Brian Bielmann / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by BRIAN BIELMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

Pro surfers and members of the surfing community began to express their aloha for the legendary surfer on Friday evening.

