Hawaii’s first World Surfing Champion Derek Ho passes away at 55

Derek Ho, Hawaii’s first ever men’s professional world surfing champion, has died.
According to friends of the legendary surfer, the 55 year old passed away on Friday afternoon after suffering a heart attack.
In 1993, Ho became the first Hawaii native to claim a world championship under the banner of the Association of Surfing Professionals, which is now known as the World Surf League.
Ho, is a four time Triple Crown champion having been etched his name into the trophy in 1984, 1986, 1988, and 1990. The Kailua High School graduate is also a a two-time winner of the prestigious Pipe Masters having claimed titles in 1986 and his world title season of 1993.
Pro surfers and members of the surfing community began to express their aloha for the legendary surfer on Friday evening.
