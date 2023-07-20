Big Island native and St. Joseph alumnus Edgar Barclay accomplished a rare feat earlier in the week, pitching an immaculate inning against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on July 15.

Pitching for the Somerset Patriots, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, Barclay threw nine consecutive strikes in the fifth inning to accomplish the feat.

Barclay, who pitched collegiately for Cal State Bakersfield, has an impressive 1.05 ERA in nine appearances in 2023 with 38 strikeouts in 25.2.