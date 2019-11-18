Hawaii’s Eddie Stansberry named Big West Conference Player of the Week

Eddie Stansberry was named the Big West Men’s Basketball Player of the Week after an offensive explosion in a pair of Rainbow Warrior wins. It is the first career weekly honor for the senior guard and the first for a UH player this season.

The 6-3 guard from San Francisco, Calif., averaged 27.0 points as UH picked up wins over Pacific and Portland State. In UH’s 72-67 win at over Pacific, Stansberry helped UH overcome a eight-point deficit in the final four minutes by scoring 11 of his team-high 26 points in the final stretch, including a key four-point play that gave UH the lead.

Stansberry followed that up with a 28-point performance against Portland State. He drilled his first six three-point attempts en route to setting a new career-high. For the week, Stansberry shot a 15-of-25 (.600) from the field, including scorching 10-of-13 (.769) from three-point territory. He also went a perfect 14-of-14 from the free throw line.

Stansberry and the Rainbow Warriors play their first road game of the season when they take on Illinois tonight at 3:00 p.m. HT on ESPNU.