A pair of Hawaii’s most prominent diamond athletes in softball legend Jocelyn Alo and former MLB All-Star Shane Victorino each made guest appearances for the Savannah Bananas this week.

Victorino, a Maui native who currently lives in Las Vegas, played for the Bananas while they visited the ninth island and delivered a walk-off hit.

Meanwhile, Alo, the NCAA’s all-time home run queen, made a guest appearance for the Bananas when they visited Oklahoma City on Saturday:

OU softball legend Jocelyn Alo became a Banana for the night 🍌 pic.twitter.com/4oojNlpI0i — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) May 28, 2023

The Savannah Bananas, considered the world’s most fun baseball team, are currently on a nationwide summer tour on the continental United States.