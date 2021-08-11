Hawaii’s DeForest Buckner sets sight on another Super Bowl trip in his 2nd season with Indianapolis

WESTFIELD, INDIANA – JULY 30: DeForest Buckner #99 of the Indianapolis Colts on the field during the Indianapolis Colts Training Camp at Grand Park on July 30, 2021 in Westfield, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Waianae’s DeForest Buckner is coming off an impressive debut season with the Indianapolis Colts where he was named a 1st All-Pro team, but this season he comes to camp with only one team goal. That is to return to the Super Bowl like in 2019 season as a member of the 49ers. Only this time he wants to lift the Lombardi Trophy.

“The ultimate goal is to win a Super Bowl and that is a very tangible for our team. We’ve only gotten better in the offseason whether that is our free agency pickups or the draft. We have the right guys in the building. We have a solid core group of guys coming back. I’m excited,” DeForest Buckner said during a training camp media availability.”

The 5th year veteran a reliable disruptive presence in his first season in Indy, racking up 58 total tackles, and setting a franchise record for most sacks by a defensive tackle in a single season with 9.5 sacks.

“My first year, I mean, it was a lot of fun. You made it to the playoffs, obviously, we came up short. Personally, I feel like I played pretty solid to help my team, or put us in position to win games. Like I said, we have a lot of talent on the defensive side. Defensively, guys are playing for each other. That is what I am use to, being able to put it on the line for each other and we have a solid defense coming back. We’ve only gotten better in the offseason. It’s going to be fun this year.”

Colts open their preseason schedule Sunday vs Carolina. It will be televised on KHON’s sister station KHII at 7am.

The KHON2 family of channels will also carry preseason games for the Miami Dolphins featuring quarterback Tua Tagovailoa of Ewa Beach, the Raiders with Saint Louis graduate Marcus Mariota, the Indianapolis Colts who feature Waianae’s DeForest Buckner, and the Los Angeles Rams.