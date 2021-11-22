Hawaii’s Darius Muasau selected as Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Week

University of Hawai’i linebacker Darius Muasau was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week after his dominant performance in UH’s 50-45 win over Colorado State on Saturday.
The ‘Ewa Beach, O’ahu native finished with a team-high 13 tackles (12 solo), two sacks, and three forced fumbles. Both sacks and all three forced fumbles occurred in the second half, including a strip sack in the fourth quarter.
The junior reached 100 tackles for the second consecutive season becoming just the third Rainbow Warrior in the last decade to accomplish the feat (Corey Paredes, 2010-11 and Jahlani Tavai, 2016-17).
The award is the second of his career and he became the third Rainbow Warrior defender to earn defensive honors this season joining Cameron Lockridge and Khoury Bethley, the latter of whom earned the award twice.
