Hawaii’s Darius Muasau named Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Week

University of Hawai’i sophomore linebacker Darius Muasau was named the Mountain West’s Defensive Player of the Week following his performance in UH’s 38-21 victory over UNLV.

The ‘Ewa Beach, O’ahu native recorded a career-high 18 tackles, including 2.5 tackles-for-loss and a sack against the Rebels. The 18 tackles were the most by a Rainbow Warrior since Solomon Elimimian’s 20 tackles versus Utah State in 2007.



The sophomore posted at least 10 tackles in six of UH’s eight games and finished with a team-high 95 stops on the year. He led the team in tackles in all eight games.



In addition, Muasau leads the country with an average of 7.9 solo tackles per game and his 11.9 total tackles per game average leads the Mountain West and ranks No. 5 nationally.



The award is the first for UH football student-athlete this season and the first for a UH defensive player since Jahlani Tavai received the award during the 2016 season.