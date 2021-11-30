Hawaii’s Darius Muasau & Khoury Bethley selected to All-Mountain West Conference First Team, seven others honored

A total of nine University of Hawai’i football student-athletes were recognized by the Mountain West on the all-conference teams, including two on the first team, as selected by a panel of media and head coaches.



Linebacker Darius Muasau and defensive back Khoury Bethley were named to the first team while wide receiver Calvin Turner, Jr., and cornerback Cortez Davis were picked to the second team. Offensive linemen Kohl Levao , Ilm Manning , and Micah Vanterpool , wide receiver Nick Mardner , and defensive lineman Jonah Laulu were named honorable mention.





Muasau was a repeat honoree on the first team while Turner and Davis received second team honors for the second straight year. Manning was named to the second team in 2019.



Nevada quarterback Carson Strong was named to the Offensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. San Diego State captured the Defensive Player of the Year (Cameron Thomas, DL), Special Teams Player of the Year (Matt Araiza, P/PK) and Coach of the Year (Brady Hoke) while UNLV quarterback Cameron Friel was Freshman of the Year.



Muasau, a junior from ‘Ewa Beach, O’ahu, leads the team and ranks in the league’s Top 10 in total tackles (104), sacks (7.0) and tackles-for-loss (14.0). He is also tied for the conference-lead with five forced fumbles while also recording one interception, one fumble recovery, and two strip sacks. Muasau eclipsed 100+ tackles for the second straight year.



Bethley, a senior from Chino, Calif., is tied for the nation’s lead with five interceptions. A two-time defensive player of the week, he ranks eighth in the Mountain West with 99 total tackles and also tallied 8.5 tackles-for-loss, four sacks, and three forced fumbles.





Turner, a senior from Savannah, Ga., ranks fourth in the league in all-purpose yards (1,523) and touchdowns (12) and is sixth in receptions (73) and receiving yards (876). He was the team’s fourth-leading rusher (316) and scored at least one touchdown in nine of 13 games.



Davis, a senior from Decatur, Ga., is the nation’s leader with 18 pass breakups and ranks second with a new UH single-season record 19 passes defended. His lone interception of the season occurred in Hawai’i’s upset of Fresno State.



Mardner, a junior from Mississauga, Ontario, led the team and ranks fifth in the conference with 913 receiving yards. His 19.9 yards per reception ranks No. 14 nationally and had six catches of 40+ yards. Laulu, a senior from Las Vegas, Nev., is among the team leaders in sacks (4) and tackles-for-loss (8.0).



Levao, a senior from Aberdeen, Wash., and Manning, a senior from Glendale, Ariz., each started all 13 games and played nearly every snap. Levao allowed only one sack while Manning had a team-best 41 knockdowns. Vanterpool, a senior from Phoenix, Ariz., had the team’s highest pass pro success rate (98.7%) and grade (94%).



Nevada had a conference-high 16 honorees followed by West Division champion San Diego State (15), Boise State (13), San Jose State (11), Fresno State (10), UH and Mountain Division champion Utah State (9), Colorado State and Wyoming (8), Air Force (7), New Mexico (5), and UNLV (4).