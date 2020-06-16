Hawaii’s Dan Ige to headline UFC Fight Night on July 15 in Abu Dhabi against featherweight contender Calvin Kattar

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – MAY 16: Dan Ige (L) of the United States knees Edson Barboza (R) of Brazil in their Featherweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 16, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Haleiwa’s Dan Ige will headline the first UFC main event of his career on July 15 in Abu Dhabi against Calvin Kattar at UFC Fight Night.

KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello confirmed the verbal agreement through sources close to the situation on Monday evening.

The bout was first reported by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

Ige, who is 14-2 has won six fights in a row and is coming off of a decision victory over Edson Barboza on May 16 in Florida. The Kahuku graduate is currently ranked 11th in the UFC featherweight division.

Kattar (21-4) is 5-2 in the UFC, with wins over Jeremy Stephens, Ricardo Lamas, Shane Burgos and Andre Fili.

The 32-year-old is currently ranked number six in the featherweight rankings.

The UFC is set to host events on July 11, July 15, July 18 and July 25 on the company’s ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi.

Waianae’s Max Holloway is scheduled to face Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title in the co-main event of UFC 251 on July 11.